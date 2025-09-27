Surat Bullet Train Station To Offer Airport-Like Comfort With Modern Facilities And Easy Travel

Surat (Gujarat): Surat is set to witness a major boost in growth and connectivity with the upcoming Bullet Train station. The station has been thoughtfully designed with a strong focus on passenger comfort and convenience, offering an airport-like travel experience. Soothing interiors, natural lighting through skylights, and well-ventilated platforms will ensure a calm and pleasant journey.

The station is equipped with modern passenger amenities like a waiting lounge, nursery, restrooms, retail outlets, etc. To ensure smooth and accessible movement across different levels for everyone, multiple lifts and escalators are being installed. Special attention has been given to the needs of the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and families with children. Passenger-friendly facilities, such as clear signage to guide passengers easily across concourses, platforms, and exit areas, including information kiosks and public announcement systems, are being installed.

In addition to passenger-centric features, the station will also offer seamless integration with other modes of transportation. A Multi-Modal Integration plan has been prepared in collaboration with the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Surat Urban Development Authority (SUDA) under the Station Area Development project for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project (SMART).

This will enable passengers to easily switch between metro trains, buses, taxis, autos, and other local transportation options, ensuring a smooth traffic flow around the station. Such connectivity will significantly reduce transition time, making travel faster, safer, and more convenient for everyone. Located in Antroli village near the Surat-Bardoli road, the station is well connected through multiple transport modes, like:BRTS Bus Stop: 330 mProposed Metro Station: 280 mSurat Railway Station: 11 kmSurat City Bus Stand: 10 kmChalthan Railway Station: 5 kmNH-48: 5 kmThe station blends comfort with sustainability, integrating features of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) like rainwater harvesting, low-flow sanitary fixtures, eco-friendly paints, etc. Wide openings and skylights allow natural light and ventilation throughout the platform and concourse, reducing the need for artificial lighting during the day. The landscaping with plants and saplings will create a green and refreshing environment. As the city is famous for its diamond industry, the concept for the design of facade and interiors of the station is a representation of a diamond facet. The structural work on the building is already complete, and finishing activities, including interior work, roofing, and station facilities, are now in progress. Track works, including the construction of the RC track bed and the installation of the temporary track, have been completed at the station.

Salient features of the station

Total height of station -26.3 meters, Total built-up area - 58,352 sq. m, Station building comprises three levels-Ground Level: Parking facility, pick & drop bays (car, buses, auto), security check, lifts, escalators, etc. Concourse Level: Waiting lounge, restrooms, kiosks, ticketing counter, etc. Platform Level Project Progress (as on 25th September 2025)India's first 508 km long Bullet Train corridor is being constructed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Out of 508 km, 323 km of viaduct and 399 km of pier work have been completed17 River bridges, 05 PSC (pre-stressed concrete) and 09 Steel bridges are completedMore than four lakhs noise barriers installed along 210 km of stretch210 track km of track bed construction completedMore than 2100 OHE masts installed, covering approximately. 52 km of mainline viaductExcavation work on 07 mountain tunnels in Palghar district is in progress5 km of NATM tunnel out of 21 km of tunnel between BKC and Shilphata (in Maharashtra) is excavated. Construction of Rolling Stock depots at Surat and Ahmedabad is in progressSuperstructure work on all stations in Gujarat is at an advanced stage.

Work has commenced on all three elevated stations, and base slab casting is underway at the Mumbai underground station in Maharashtra.

