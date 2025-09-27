Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, September 27, 2025


2025-09-27 05:00:28
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Euphoria at Praça Benedito Calixto (Pinheiros), Rolê na Selva at Selva (Consolação), NØT FØR YØU! at Hole Club (Rua Augusta), and Trash Globo de Ouro at Anexo Cambridge (Centro). Also notable: Gambi no Hotel at Club Hotel Cambridge and Fiesta Latina at Luminus Bar (Itaim Bibi). Top Picks Tonight Euphoria - Praça Benedito Calixto, 177 (Pinheiros) Why picked: Central, open-air square vibe with a big-tent party crowd; easy pre-club meet-up with food and bar options around the plaza. Start: 23:00 Address: Praça Benedito Calixto, 177, Pinheiros Website: @sambabenedito . Tickets: Sympla Rolê na Selva - Pop/Funk/Trap/Reggaeton Why picked: High-energy multi-genre night in a reliable downtown club with quick entry and late close. Start: 22:00 Address: Rua Augusta, 501, Consolação Website: selva . Tickets: Sympla NØT FØR YØU! - Especial Edition at Hole Club Why picked: Queer-friendly electronic party on Rua Augusta with a loyal dance floor and late-night momentum. Start: 23:00 Address: Rua Augusta, 2203, Jardins Website: @hole_club_sp . Tickets: Sympla Trash Globo de Ouro - Anexo Cambridge Why picked: Nostalgia-heavy pop hits in a raw downtown space; great for a sing-along crowd and late grooves. Start: 22:00 Address: Rua Álvaro de Carvalho, 40, Centro Website: @anexo_cambridge . Tickets: Sympla Also notable Gambi no Hotel - Club Hotel Cambridge Start: 23:00 Address: Rua Álvaro de Carvalho, 35, Centro Website: @club_hotel_cambridge . Tickets: Sympla Fiesta Latina - Luminus Bar (reggaeton/latin) Start: 21:00 (doors) Address: Rua Bissau, 50, Itaim Bibi Website: @luminusbar . Tickets: Sympla Suggested route

21:00 Luminus Bar (Itaim) warm-up → 22:30 Selva (Consolação) for first dance set → 00:15 Hole Club (Rua Augusta) for peak-time → 02:30 finish at Euphoria around Praça Benedito Calixto (Pinheiros).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Metro runs until around midnight; after that, use app rides or licensed taxis. Consolação and Anhangabaú are convenient late-night hubs.
  • Keep phones zipped and use door-to-door rides in Centro after 00:00. Pay by card/QR when possible.
  • Many venues allow casual dress; rooftops and open areas can get breezy-bring a light layer.
  • All times are local (America/Sao_Paulo). Venues may adjust door times-check your ticket link before leaving.

