Ether ETF Spot Outflows Continue For Seventh Straight Week

Cryptocurrency markets have experienced notable shifts this week, highlighted by continued outflows from Ether ETFs amid declining prices. While Bitcoin ETFs show resilience despite outflows, market sentiment around Ethereum remains cautious as traders await clarity on staking regulations. Industry participants are closely watching regulatory developments that could impact institutional participation and future price movements.Ether ETF Outflows Persist Amid Price Slide

US-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been experiencing persistent outflows for five consecutive days, reflecting market apprehension following a roughly 10% decline in ETH's price over the past week. On Friday, these ETFs recorded $248.4 million in daily outflows, bringing the weekly total to $795.8 million, according to data from Farside. This marks the longest streak of outflows since the week ending September 5, when ETH was trading around $4,300.

Ether's price has declined by approximately 12.24% in the past 30 days. Source: CoinMarketCap

The latest ETF outflow streak coincides with a declining ETH price, which currently trades at around $4,013. The recent downtrend reflects high investor caution amid broader crypto market volatility, with technical and regulatory uncertainties weighing heavily on sentiment.

Market Sentiment and Outlook for Ethereum

Recent reports indicate waning retail interest in ETH, with net taker volume on Binance remaining negative over the past month, suggesting sustained sell-side pressure. Industry analyst Bitbull commented that the ETF outflows may be a sign of capitulation following heightened panic selling. Meanwhile, anticipation builds around potential regulatory approval for staking within spot Ether ETFs, which could influence institutional demand.

Notably, Grayscale has announced preparations to stake a portion of its Ether holdings, a move seen as an optimistic sign that U.S. regulators may soon endorse staking initiatives for ETFs, potentially sparking renewed investor confidence in ETH.

Bitcoin ETFs Show Resilience Despite Outflows

In contrast to Ether's turbulent week, spot Bitcoin ETFs posted net outflows of approximately $898 million over the same period, as Bitcoin's price declined by about 5.28%, trading at roughly $109,551. Despite these outflows, analysts remain optimistic about Bitcoin's prospects, with ETF veteran James Seyffart stating that Bitcoin ETFs are“going as good as you could possibly hope.” He emphasized that the inflows into Bitcoin products are unparalleled in crypto history, underlining strong institutional interest.

Industry experts agree that while short-term fluctuations are common, the long-term trajectory for cryptocurrency ETFs remains positive as regulatory clarity advances and institutional appetite strengthens.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.