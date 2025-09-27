Saudi Hospital Advances Global Organ Transplant Standards, Highlighted At C3 Davos Japan Summit

KFSHRC shared world-first robotic transplants, record pediatric kidney volumes, and leading survival outcomes at the international healthcare summit in Tokyo.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is advancing its mission to set new standards in highly specialized care, positioning Saudi Arabia as a hub of medical innovation by redefining global benchmarks in organ transplantation.While robotic transplantation has traditionally been confined to adults, KFSHRC has advanced adaptations for pediatric cases, exploring how robotic precision can be applied safely to smaller bodies and limited operating spaces. This work required rethinking surgical plans and adjusting instrument entry points with meticulous care, aiming to reduce complications and ensure maximum safety for young patients.The hospital's record includes more than 6,600 organ transplants since 2011, with milestones such as the world's first fully robotic liver and heart procedures and the largest pediatric kidney transplant program worldwide, including 80 pediatric kidney transplants performed in 2024 alone. These achievements not only extend lives but also reshape what equitable access to advanced care means globally.KFSHRC's Kidney Transplant Program further demonstrates its operational readiness, completing over 500 paired kidney exchanges since 2011 and setting a world record of 10 kidney exchange surgeries in just two days at a single center. Each statistic represents more than scale-it signifies hundreds of patients receiving a second chance at life.The hospital's leadership extends into scientific discovery. Its study on robotic liver transplantation was ranked among the Top 10 Most Influential Research Studies of 2024 by the American Society of Transplantation, confirming the global impact of Saudi-led research.Clinical outcomes reinforce its standing: liver transplant survival at KFSHRC exceeds 90 percent at one year and 80 percent at five years, while kidney transplant survival reaches 97 to 99 percent at one year, placing the hospital on par with or ahead of leading international centers.These achievements were highlighted at the C3 Davos of HealthcareTM Summit in Tokyo, where KFSHRC participated as a Strategic Partner, contributing to global discussions on how AI, robotics, and precision medicine are reshaping healthcare. By aligning national achievement with international priorities, the hospital demonstrated how Saudi expertise is helping to shape the trajectory of transplantation worldwide.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit or contact our media team at ....

