US President Says Gaza Talks Continue With Wide Regional Participation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that ongoing talks have been taking place for four days with leaders from countries in the region to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the negotiations would continue until a successful agreement that achieves peace is reached.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the discussions included leaders from several Islamic countries and that the Palestinian movement, Hamas, was fully aware of these negotiations, adding that the Israeli side has been informed of all their details at every level.

He noted that optimism was higher than at any time in decades of conflict and that there was genuine willingness and strong enthusiasm to reach a historic agreement, with all parties eager to move beyond what he described as a dark period of death and destruction.

Trump expressed pride in being part of these negotiations, saying they must secure the release of hostages and establish lasting peace.

Speaking separately to reporters at the White House, he said he was very close to reaching an agreement on Gaza, stressing that any deal would be contingent on the return of hostages and an end to the war. He described his talks with European and Arab leaders as productive and constructive.

