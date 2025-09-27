Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US President Says Gaza Talks Continue With Wide Regional Participation


2025-09-27 04:01:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that ongoing talks have been taking place for four days with leaders from countries in the region to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the negotiations would continue until a successful agreement that achieves peace is reached.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the discussions included leaders from several Islamic countries and that the Palestinian movement, Hamas, was fully aware of these negotiations, adding that the Israeli side has been informed of all their details at every level.

He noted that optimism was higher than at any time in decades of conflict and that there was genuine willingness and strong enthusiasm to reach a historic agreement, with all parties eager to move beyond what he described as a dark period of death and destruction.

Trump expressed pride in being part of these negotiations, saying they must secure the release of hostages and establish lasting peace.

Speaking separately to reporters at the White House, he said he was very close to reaching an agreement on Gaza, stressing that any deal would be contingent on the return of hostages and an end to the war. He described his talks with European and Arab leaders as productive and constructive.

ceasefire agreement Gaza Strip negotiations peace

MENAFN27092025000067011011ID1110118137

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search