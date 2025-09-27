US President Says Gaza Talks Continue With Wide Regional Participation
Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the discussions included leaders from several Islamic countries and that the Palestinian movement, Hamas, was fully aware of these negotiations, adding that the Israeli side has been informed of all their details at every level.
He noted that optimism was higher than at any time in decades of conflict and that there was genuine willingness and strong enthusiasm to reach a historic agreement, with all parties eager to move beyond what he described as a dark period of death and destruction.
Trump expressed pride in being part of these negotiations, saying they must secure the release of hostages and establish lasting peace.
Speaking separately to reporters at the White House, he said he was very close to reaching an agreement on Gaza, stressing that any deal would be contingent on the return of hostages and an end to the war. He described his talks with European and Arab leaders as productive and constructive.ceasefire agreement Gaza Strip negotiations peace
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment