Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Turkmenistan


2025-09-27 04:01:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

