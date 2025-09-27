Bhuvan Arora On 'Janaawar - The Beast Within': Shot This Whole Show In 15 Days
Speaking about the unique experience of shooting the series, Bhuvan said in a statement:“Shacindra sir ki best baat thi ki unko apan edit pata tha. I think that is a very beautiful marriage a director and actor can have, and I had it with him. And we shot it in a very short time span. I think we shot for entirely 15 days, we shot this whole show in 15 days which I feel now I don't know how we did it!”
Helmed by director Shachindra Vats, the series follows Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar who is drawn into a brutal net of crime when a headless corpse, missing gold, and a vanished man shake his small town to its core. As Hemant delves deeper, he's confronted not just by dangerous criminals but by prejudice, political pressure, and the hidden beasts inside every man.
Sarring Bhuvan Arora, the show unspools a chilling narrative of murder, power, identity, and inner darkness.
Talking about Bhuvan, the actor studied at the Film and Television Institute of India and began his acting career with small roles in the films Shuddh Desi Romance, Tevar and Naam Shabana.
His first prominent role was in the comedy film Bank Chor. He then played Rohan Rathore, a chauvinistic army aspirant, in the 2018 series The Test Case.
In 2023, he featured alongside Shahid Kapoor in the crime drama series Farzi. In 2024, Bhuvan played a supporting role in the biographical sports film Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar.
In 2025, the actor featured alongside an ensemble cast in the comedy series Dupahiya.
“Janaawar - The Beast Within” airs on ZEE5.
