Who Is Petal Gahlot? The Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebutted Shehbaz Sharif At UNGA

India's First Secretary at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Petal Gahlot, made international headlines after her sharp rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks at the 80th UN General Assembly. With poise, clarity and confidence, she took on Pakistan's narrative over Operation Sindoor and its repeated attempts to internationalise issues with India.

#BREAKING: Indian Diplomat Petal Gehlot at @UN slams Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the #UNGA80 for his absurd theatrics against India. Exposes Pak for sheltering terrorists including Osama Bin Laden. Dares Pak PM to act against terror. And refers to Pahalgam terror... twitter/w2s8T1cYT0

- Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 27, 2025

Her strong words highlighted Pakistan's record of shielding terrorists, glorifying extremism and exporting violence. But beyond the fiery speech, many are asking: Who is Petal Gahlot? Read on as the write up explores her career, education, achievements and significance as a rising Indian diplomat.

Early education and foundation

Petal Gahlot has a strong academic background combining political science, sociology and languages. She studied at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, between 2005 and 2010, where she completed her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Sociology, and French Literature.

Her foundation in social sciences gave her a deep understanding of politics, society and cultural perspectives, all essential for a career in diplomacy. This mix of disciplines, politics, sociology and language, prepared her to analyse issues from multiple angles and engage with diverse international audiences.

Advanced studies in political science

After her undergraduate degree, Gahlot pursued a Master's in Political Science (2010-2012) at the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi.

At LSR, she strengthened her expertise in governance, international relations and political theory. This phase gave her sharper insights into global politics, policy-making and the dynamics of international organisations, which would later prove crucial in her diplomatic assignments.

Specialisation in language and translation

Gahlot's career path also shows her strong commitment to language skills and communication. Between 2018 and 2020, she studied at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, USA, where she completed a Master's in Language Interpretation and Translation.

This advanced training helped her acquire professional-level proficiency in translation and interpretation - skills highly valuable at the United Nations, where diplomats must work across languages and cultural barriers.

Her ability to articulate complex ideas with clarity is one of her standout qualities, as seen in her UNGA speech.

Entry into India's foreign service

Before moving to New York, Petal Gahlot worked as an Under Secretary at India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) from June 2020 to July 2023. During this time, she handled sensitive issues at headquarters, dealing with policy, communication and international engagement. Her years at MEA gave her first-hand experience of how India formulates foreign policy and conducts negotiations.

In July 2023, she was posted as First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. This role placed her at the centre of multilateral diplomacy, where India frequently engages on issues of terrorism, development, global peace, and South-South cooperation.

Advisor role at the United Nations

In September 2024, Gahlot also took up the role of Advisor at the United Nations. This step reflects her growing reputation as a skilled diplomat capable of handling challenging discussions at one of the world's most important platforms.

Serving in both the Permanent Mission and advisory capacities has allowed her to build connections across the UN system and with diplomats from dozens of countries.

India's voice at the UNGA

On September 26, 2025, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the UNGA, claiming 'victory' during the May conflict with India and criticising New Delhi's policies. Petal Gahlot, exercising India's Right of Reply, delivered a firm rebuttal:



She reminded the world that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's airbases were destroyed, and its military pleaded for cessation of hostilities.

She mocked Pakistan's claim of victory, saying: "If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it."

She exposed Pakistan's duplicity on terrorism, recalling its sheltering of Osama bin Laden and its April 2025 move at the UN Security Council to shield The Resistance Front (TRF), which killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. She reminded the assembly that Pakistani officials have openly glorified terrorists, even paying homage to those killed in India's strikes on Bahawalpur and Muridke.

Reiterating India's position on terrorism

Gahlot's reply was not just about countering Sharif's claims. It also reaffirmed India's consistent positions:

Zero tolerance for terrorism: India will defend itself against terror attacks and hold both perpetrators and sponsors accountable.

Bilateral framework: India and Pakistan must resolve all outstanding issues bilaterally, leaving 'no room for any third party.'

Expose duplicity: Pakistan cannot claim to seek peace while running terror camps and shielding militant groups.

Her speech showed how India uses international forums not only to rebut propaganda but also to set the record straight on terrorism and cross-border violence.

Style and impact of her diplomacy

Petal Gahlot's style combines precision, clarity and sharp wit. Instead of broad or vague statements, she presented specific examples, destroyed runways, Pahalgam massacre, Osama bin Laden, terror camps, backed by facts.

This approach ensured her message was widely reported in international media. Observers noted that she spoke with calm authority rather than anger, giving her words more credibility.

Her sharp remark, 'If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it' has already become a defining line in India's diplomatic exchanges at the UN.

"If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory to Pakistani PM, then Pakistan is free to enjoy it" - Indian Diplomat Petal Gehlot at UNGA twitter/DM8UUeCEOA

- Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 27, 2025

Why Petal Gahlot's role matters for India

Petal Gahlot represents a new generation of Indian diplomats who are articulate, academically strong and globally trained. Her career highlights several important trends:

Women in diplomacy: She is part of the growing presence of women in India's foreign service who are taking on high-profile international roles.

Multidisciplinary training: Her mix of social sciences and language studies reflects how modern diplomacy requires broad skill sets.

India's assertive diplomacy: Her speech reflects India's stronger stance on terrorism and clear rejection of third-party mediation on Pakistan.

Global exposure: With studies in the US and work at the UN, she embodies India's rising confidence on global platforms.

The combination of Petal Gahlot's policy expertise, communication skills and international exposure positions her as one of the promising faces of Indian diplomacy in the coming decade.

Petal Gahlot may not have been a household name until recently, but her fiery rebuttal to Shehbaz Sharif at the UNGA has made her one of the most talked-about young Indian diplomats.