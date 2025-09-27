US Revokes Colombian President Gustavo Petro's Visa Revoked For Urging American Soldiers To 'Disobey Orders'

Department of State wrote in a post on X,“Earlier today, Colombian president petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence. We will revoke Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.”

