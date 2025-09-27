Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Revokes Colombian President Gustavo Petro's Visa Revoked For Urging American Soldiers To 'Disobey Orders'

2025-09-27 03:10:57
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Department of State said on Friday (US local time) that it will be revoking the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro over his actions of inciting violence and urging American soldiers to disobey orders.

Department of State wrote in a post on X,“Earlier today, Colombian president petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence. We will revoke Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.”

(This is a breaking news)

