Russia Agreed To Train And Equip Chinese Airborne Forces For Taiwan Operation, Leaked Files Show

Leaked documents reviewed by Western analysts suggest Russia has struck a deal to train and supply Chinese airborne forces in preparation for possible operations against Taiwan.

The 800-page files, obtained by a hacker collective known as“Black Moon,” indicate Moscow pledged to provide the People's Liberation Army with light armored vehicles, parachute systems, and advanced training.

Britain's Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) said it had verified the authenticity of the material. According to RUSI, the agreement would enhance China's ability to conduct offensive airborne operations not only against Taiwan but also the Philippines and nearby islands.

The documents also cite orders from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has instructed his military to be prepared by 2027 for a potential takeover of Taiwan. This aligns with U.S. intelligence assessments that Beijing is accelerating military modernization with the island in its sights.

A senior Taiwanese security official told The Washington Post that the level of military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow“goes far beyond what has been publicly acknowledged,” underscoring deepening ties between the two powers.

Analysts say the revelations illustrate how Russia, isolated from the West over its war in Ukraine, is reinforcing its defense partnership with China. The cooperation extends beyond energy and trade into sensitive military domains with direct implications for U.S. allies in Asia.

For Washington and its partners, the disclosures add urgency to bolstering deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. While China insists Taiwan is part of its territory, the U.S. maintains a policy of supporting the island's self-defense and warns against unilateral changes to the status quo.

