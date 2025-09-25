Cabinet Expresses Pride In Amir's Affirmation Of Qatar's Principles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cabinet commended the speech of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly's 80 session.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan yesterday.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following: At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended H H the Amir's speech at the session, which was held on Tuesday at the UN's headquarters in New York.

His Highness began by placing the international community before its legal and moral responsibilities, through his call to adhere to the rules and principles upon which the United Nations was founded, and the need to work to restore the strength of the collective security system, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, and the return of the effectiveness of international legitimacy.

The Cabinet emphasised that the facts and realities presented by H H the Amir in his speech regarding the treacherous Israeli aggression against Qatar, the state terrorism practiced by Israel, and the war of extermination it is waging against the Palestinian people and insisting on continuing, clearly demonstrated the true objectives of the policies and practices of its prime minister.

The Cabinet expressed its pride in the affirmation contained in H H the Amir's speech of the State of Qatar's principles and its commitment to its approach of standing with the values ​​and principles upon which the international community is supposed to be based, and contributing to resolving crises. His Highness also indicated that Qatar is firmly convinced that peace cannot be achieved in our region without resolving the Palestinian issue.

The Cabinet praised the keenness expressed by the Amir in his speech to ensure that Doha remains a global capital hosting major political, economic, and sporting events, and a centre that brings together leaders and decision-makers from around the world to consult and formulate realistic solutions to common global challenges.

It also emphasised that Qatar remains faithful to its commitments to championing truth, building bridges of peace, and promoting justice in international relations.

The Cabinet also hailed His Highness's participation in the conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution, which was held on Monday, in New York, as well as His Highness's participation in the multilateral meeting held by the United States of America in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, in the presence of a number of Their Majesties, Highnesses, and Excellencies, heads of state and governments, and delegations of countries.

On the other hand, the Cabinet welcomed the results of the official visit of H H the Amir to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on September 17. The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda, where it approved a draft law amending some provisions of Decree Law No. 24 of 2019 regulating and managing the strategic stock of food and consumer goods. This draft law was prepared with the aim of achieving the necessary speed to provide strategic goods in the country, raising the efficiency of stock management, and enhancing food security. The Cabinet approved a draft Cabinet decision amending the organisation of some of the administrative units comprising the Ministry of Finance.

The draft resolution includes the addition of two administrative units to the administrative units comprising the Ministry: the information security and data governance department and the fourth industrial revolution center.