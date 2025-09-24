The KT+150 Are Here: UAE's Young Future-Makers Unveiled

Bold. Young. Accomplished. And they are just getting started. Meet the KT+150. Khaleej Times has unveiled its highly anticipated list of 150 brilliant and unapologetically cool young changemakers who are shaking up life in the UAE across 15 industries.

This inaugural list is a snapshot of the creators, coders, designers, gamers, founders, and leaders who aren't waiting for tomorrow to innovate; they're already doing it today.“We've had nominees into the KT+ Studio over the last few weeks to photograph them, and their excitement is palpable. People want to know if they're going to make the list. They want to be part of it and ask us when we'll let them know. Well, now we're letting them know,” said Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer of Khaleej Times.

Who made it? Each of the 15 categories - spanning AI, art and design, sports, fashion, food, real estate, software, finance, esports, social impact, media, health and wellness, consumer tech, energy, and education - features 10 standout names. They were handpicked after weeks of nominations poured in, screened by Khaleej Times' Editorial Advisory Panel, and validated by expert judges at the top of their fields.

Highlighting the potential impact of the list, Kemp said,“I had conversations with more than one KT+150 judge who said to me, 'You know what? This list is going to change the professional lives of some of these young people.' We developed this awareness as we were pulling together the names of nominees that were going to make a positive change for people.”

What makes this list electric isn't just the CVs of the listmakers. The KT+150 is a group of people you can relate to; it's a crew you want to follow, collaborate with, and cheer on. As Ahmed Nokari, Khaleej Times' Head of Multimedia & Social Media, put it,“Every nominee who's walked into the KT+ Studio brings with them not just ambition, but impact. The KT+150 is more than recognition; it's proof that change makers are already here, and we're the ones telling their stories.”

The list also sends a message beyond the names on it. The UAE isn't just importing talent; it's growing it. Young leaders here are not waiting around to join industries - they're out here creating new ones.“It's an honour to be associated with such a big publication like Khaleej Times and to be recognized for the work that we're doing,” Ahmad Jaber, CEO of Lacasa Living Real Estate Developments and a listmaker in the real estate category, said.“I hope that the future generations take it as some kind of challenge to outdo what everyone on the list is doing and to take things in each industry to the next level.”

Rami Moawad, a 3D architect, said being recognised on the list proves that hard work pays off.“It's something they (the next generation of young leaders) need to put in to make sure their ideas are out there.”

Najia Qazi, an advocate for circularity and fashion-sustainability awareness, earned her spot on the list for social impact.“I am extremely honoured and grateful to have been included in the KT+150 list. This recognition motivates me to continue my efforts toward a more sustainable and responsible future.”

The judges' edge

To make sure the spotlight was legit, KT tapped a crew of heavyweight judges - from entrepreneurs and CEOs to cultural icons and design masterminds. Their job was to filter the hype from the real innovation. The result is a list that is both trendy and credible. One of the two judges for the finance category is Ronit Ghose, an author and seasoned professional with decades of experience, who also runs Citi's Future of Finance think tank. When nominating the Finance list, he said,“One of the things I looked for was if they're making a dent, they're making an impact or they're part of a bigger project.” He added,“It was a challenge initially, but the great thing about Dubai and Abu Dhabi is that it's quite easy to access people who are of all ages. Crypto in particular has a lot of 20-something and 30-something young millennials and zoomers in the industry.”

The vibe check

The story doesn't end with the announcement. On October 1, the whole thing comes to life at Chic Nonna, where the 150 listmakers will meet, mingle, and mash ideas in an exclusive networking night. The list spotlights 150 of the UAE's sharpest young minds, and the Chic Nonna night brings them together with investors, mentors, and tastemakers. Sparks are bound to fly; stay tuned!