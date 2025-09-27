Russian Army Loses 970 Soldiers And One Air Defense System In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,204 (+1) tanks, 23,288 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 33,186 (+39) artillery systems, 1,502 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,223 (+1) air defense systems, aircraft – 427 (+0), helicopters – 345 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 63,931 (+362), cruise missiles – 3,747 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 62,909 (+91), special equipment – 3,977 (+2).
Read also: Ukraine's SOF take control of forest strip in Donetsk region
The data is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 26, as of 22:00, there were 160 combat clashes on the front line.
