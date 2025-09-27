State And Government Officials Commemorate Martyrs On Memorial Day In Baku

The officials laid flowers in front of the memorial stone and honored the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

