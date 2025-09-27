NCERT To Equate Class 12 Certificates Across All Boards

File Photo

New Delhi – The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will grant equivalence to Class 10 and 12 certificates awarded by various school education boards in India for admissions in higher education institutions and recruitment for government jobs, officials said on Friday.

The notification has been published in the e-Gazette by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

This notification supersedes the earlier one dated November 15, 2021, which entrusted this responsibility to the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

“NCERT will discharge this responsibility through the National Assessment Centre, Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), established under the National Education Policy 2020. Under the new arrangement, NCERT will discharge its responsibility through the National Assessment Centre, Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), which has been established as per the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

“This institutional mechanism will ensure that equivalence determination is conducted through a robust and academically rigorous process that maintains the highest educational standards,” it added.