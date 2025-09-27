Use Of Mobile Phones While Driving Remains A Growing Concern

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a rising tide of road accidents, prompting growing concern among residents and commuters. Reckless driving, compounded by the widespread use of mobile phones behind the wheel, has emerged as a serious threat to road safety in the city.

Despite clear prohibitions under traffic rules, many motorists continue to use their phones while navigating Srinagar's increasingly congested roads. This risky behaviour is not restricted to private car drivers; even some bus operators have been spotted attending calls or texting while driving, raising alarm among daily commuters.

Insha Jan, a university student from Nowhatta, added,“Sometimes I notice drivers scrolling or even taking calls in the middle of traffic jams. It is scary because a small mistake on such crowded roads can cause a major accident.”

While a section of motorists adheres to traffic regulations, violations in broad daylight remain a common sight. The surge in the number of vehicles on city roads has only intensified the problem, leading to delays, frustration, and, at times, dangerous confrontations on the streets.

“I see many young people, even my friends, casually using their phones while driving. They don't realize how dangerous it can be. One second of distraction can put many lives at risk,” said Aamir Dar, a student driver from Bemina.

Adil Bhat from Hyderpora stressed,“People treat using phones while driving as something normal, but in reality, it is reckless. Strict enforcement is needed, but more importantly, drivers themselves need to act responsibly.”