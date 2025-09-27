Lawrence Todd Maxwell Calls For A Return To Local, Long-Term Thinking In Property Development

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In a newly released in-depth interview, Florida-based real estate developer Lawrence Todd Maxwell, President of MX Properties, Inc., is advocating for a shift in how individuals and businesses approach growth-urging people to stop chasing trends and start building slowly, intentionally, and close to home.

Drawing from over three decades of experience, Maxwell's interview explores his deliberate, grounded approach to real estate and life-calling attention to the downsides of constant acceleration in both industries and culture.

“Not every business needs to scale,” Maxwell explains in the interview.“Some things are better left small and local. Growth is only good if it doesn't hollow you out.”

This perspective comes as U.S. small towns continue to see property values disrupted by rapid investor-led development. According to the Florida Housing Coalition, speculative housing activity in Florida rose by 35% from 2020 to 2024, pricing out locals and pressuring infrastructure. Nationwide, over 40% of home purchases in some metros are now investor-driven (Redfin, 2024), prompting concern about the sustainability of short-term gain models.

Instead of following the crowd, Maxwell urges developers-and everyday people-to focus on clarity, consistency, and long-term value.

“You don't have to start with a skyscraper,” he says.“Start with something that makes sense for where you are. That's what I did in Lakeland.”

Maxwell's career began in his hometown, where he studied Accounting and Economics at Florida Southern College, later taking over MX Properties in 1993. Rather than chase high-speed growth, he leaned into slow, steady development-an approach that prioritises reputation, local knowledge, and restraint.

The Bigger Message: Rethinking Productivity and Leadership

The conversation goes beyond real estate. Maxwell also touches on how personal routines, mental clarity, and hands-on hobbies like scale model building help him stay focused and lead with purpose.

“Focusing on tiny details helps reset my brain,” Maxwell shares.“Whether I'm building a model or running a project, the mindset is the same-be patient, stay precise, and do it right.”

His routine includes early mornings, handwritten notes, and simplicity in tools-like basic Gantt charts to visualise time and capacity. He believes that clarity comes from habits, not hacks.

A Call to Action: Slow Down, Think Long, and Build Thoughtfully

While Maxwell avoids promotional tactics, his message is clear: in both business and daily life, people have more power than they think to choose long-term value over short-term rush.

“You don't need permission to slow down,” he says.“You just have to stop following noise and start trusting your own process.”

Here's what individuals can do now:



Write by hand: Capture your thoughts slowly and clearly-Maxwell swears by it.

Start where you are: Build something meaningful in your own backyard or community.

Reassess your pace: Just because everyone's rushing doesn't mean it's right.

Practise small-focus hobbies: Like building models, sewing, or woodworking-anything that rewards patience. Say no more often: Especially when a project doesn't align with your values.

“You earn trust by showing up and doing the work, not by shouting the loudest,” Maxwell says.“And that's something anyone can start doing today.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Lawrence Todd Maxwell:



Lawrence Todd Maxwell is a Lakeland-based entrepreneur and real estate developer. Since 1993, he has led MX Properties with a steady, long-term vision focused on community, clarity, and consistency. He is known for his low-profile leadership and commitment to intentional growth.