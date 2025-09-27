Mitchell Seaworth Champions Local Sports Stories Through Photography

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In a newly featured interview, photographer and former coach Mitchell Seaworth is calling attention to the quiet, overlooked moments of local sports-and the value of preserving them through storytelling and photography.

“I used to think sports were all about wins and losses,” Seaworth shares in the interview, titled“Mitchell Seaworth: Telling Big Stories Through a Simple Lens.”“But now I've learned it's about what happens between the plays.”

A lifelong sports lover, Seaworth transitioned from coaching to photography after casually bringing a camera to local games. What began as a hobby became a way to honour athletes, their families, and the communities that support them.

Why This Message Matters

Across the U.S., more than 7.8 million students play high school sports each year (NFHS, 2024). Yet very few of those moments are preserved in meaningful ways-especially in small towns and underserved areas.

“There's real pride and emotion in local games,” says Seaworth.“But it's not always on display. My goal is to capture those moments and give them back to the community.”

Seaworth's work highlights the unseen value in everyday moments: the handshake after a tough loss, the sideline pep talk.

“People think big stories only happen in big stadiums,” he says.“But they're happening right here. We just need to look.”

Photography as a Tool for Community Connection

Seaworth also uses his lens to stay involved in sports after years of coaching.“It's a different kind of engagement,” he says.“Instead of leading, I observe. I wait. And when the moment shows up, I try to capture it.”

His approach has earned the appreciation of families and athletes alike. People regularly ask for copies of photos.

“Photos last,” he says.“They tell stories long after the scoreboard goes dark.”

Slow Down and See What's Around You

Mitchell Seaworth isn't just asking people to take more photos-he's encouraging them to see differently. His advice is simple and actionable:



Bring your camera to local events-even if it's just your phone.



Pay attention to small interactions, not just big plays.



Capture the people, not just the action.

Share those moments back with your community.



“We're so used to scrolling past things,” Seaworth says.“But if you slow down, you'll find meaning in the places you already are.”

In a time when attention is pulled in every direction, Seaworth's message is clear: what matters most might be right in front of us-if we're willing to look.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Mitchell Seaworth



Mitchell Seaworth is a photographer, former coach, and lifelong sports enthusiast based in a small town in the U.S. His work focuses on capturing the emotional core of local sports and building stronger community ties through visual storytelling.