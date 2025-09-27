FAIDAS 2025: Shaping The Future Of AI And Data In India With The Launch Of The FAIDAS 50 Powerlist

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The, scheduled for, is rapidly taking shape as one of the most anticipated platforms for the. Designed as a high-impact summit, FAIDAS 2025 will bring together leading voices, emerging innovators, and global technology providers to spark critical dialogue, showcase real-world use cases, and build connections that will define the next phase of AI adoption in India.

What sets FAIDAS 2025 apart is its unique positioning as both a knowledge-sharing summit and a celebration of leadership. The event will mark the exclusive launch of the FAIDAS 50 Powerlist – India's only peer-curated recognition of the nation's Top 50 AI, Data, and Emerging Technology leaders and luminaries. This magnum opus initiative will honor the visionaries driving AI innovation, responsible adoption, and enterprise transformation across diverse sectors.

A Platform with Purpose

Themed around“Transforming Data & AI-Powered Analytics for a Secure and Smarter Future,” FAIDAS 2025 goes beyond technical conversations to explore how enterprises can harness AI for actionable, sustainable decision-making . The event objectives are clear:



Showcase India's leadership in AI-driven data analytics across multiple industry sectors.

Bridge industry and academia to fuel innovation and align talent pipelines with emerging demands.

Highlight secure AI integration , focusing on governance, data protection, and risk management in digital transformation.

Spotlight ethical and responsible AI use , especially in India's evolving regulatory framework under the DPDP Act. Facilitate cross-sector collaboration through structured networking and curated dialogue.

By addressing these pillars, FAIDAS 2025 is set to become a fantastic platform for India's AI and Data ecosystem - one that combines thought leadership, ecosystem building, and recognition of excellence.

A Strong Line-Up of Leaders & Stakeholders

The event already boasts an impressive roster of 30+ top speakers , including Chief Data Officers, CIOs, CTOs, DPOs, and AI leaders from leading enterprises across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology. With 200+ industry stakeholders and decision-makers expected , FAIDAS 2025 promises unmatched opportunities for knowledge exchange and networking.

The summit will feature:



Keynote Talks on India's AI blueprint, frontier models, and responsible adoption.

Fireside Chats & Panels addressing pressing themes like data privacy, predictive vs. prescriptive AI, cybersecurity in the AI era, and cross-industry collaboration.

Workshops & Roundtables offering hands-on learning and peer-driven insights on Responsible AI, enterprise AI stacks, and real-time analytics. Networking Zones & Expo Showcase where technology providers and solution leaders will demonstrate innovations that address real-world enterprise challenges.

Technology Providers Driving Innovation

FAIDAS 2025 is proud to collaborate with a powerful line-up of technology partners :



Presenting Partner: iValue

Strategic AI & Cloud Innovation Partner: Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Observability & Performance Partner: Riverbed AI Identity & Access Partner: Yubico

These partnerships reflect the summit's focus on future-ready AI, cloud, security, and enterprise performance , while ensuring attendees get direct exposure to cutting-edge solutions.

Supported by Key Industry Associations

FAIDAS 2025 also enjoys strong support from leading industry associations:



FDPPI (Foundation of Data Protection Professionals in India): India's first-of-its-kind organization dedicated to empowering the industry through data privacy, protection, and compliance. AETI (Association for Emerging Technologies in India): An initiative led by SP Jain School of Global Management, focusing on emerging technologies and their transformative impact across industries.

Their involvement reinforces FAIDAS 2025 as a platform aligned with industry growth, governance, and ethical AI practices.

A Call to Action

With its peer-curated FAIDAS 50 Powerlist , powerful agenda, influential speakers, and robust ecosystem support, FAIDAS 2025 is not just an event - it is a movement to position India as a global powerhouse for AI innovation and secure data analytics.

Join us in Bengaluru on 15–16 October 2025.

Whether you are an enterprise decision-maker, startup innovator, or technology provider , FAIDAS 2025 offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to attend, partner, and participate in shaping the future of AI & Data.

For delegate registration, sponsorship, and partnership opportunities, visit