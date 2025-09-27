US Orders Hundreds Of Generals To Sudden Pentagon Meeting
The directive, issued by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, applies to almost all U.S. generals and admirals worldwide, as well as their top enlisted advisers. Officials familiar with the matter say the purpose of the meeting has not been disclosed, making the order highly unusual.
“This is highly unusual. People have no idea what it means,” a U.S. military source told The Washington Post, describing the directive as unprecedented in both scope and timing. Experts have also raised security concerns about gathering so many high-ranking officers in one location.
The meeting comes amid a series of controversial moves by the Trump administration affecting the U.S. military's leadership. Earlier this year, Hegseth directed the armed forces to cut 20% of its four-star generals and implement similar reductions in the National Guard, raising concerns that these actions could politicize the traditionally nonpartisan U.S. military.
President Trump has also signed an executive order attempting to rename the Department of Defense the“Department of War,” arguing that the current name is too“defensive.” He told reporters that the meeting would also include briefings on military equipment and tours of U.S. weapons facilities:“We have the greatest equipment in the world... a lot of generals want to be here. They're also going to be touring equipment sites. They're going to be talking about the newest weapons.”
