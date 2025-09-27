Suez Canal's Revenues Down Nine Billion USD Over Two Yrs Amid Regional Tensions: Egyptian President
Speaking at the Egyptian Military Academy, in the New Administrative Capital, Sisi said, the loss could have provided a significant positive impetus to Egypt's economic progress.
However, Sisi assured that the country is experiencing a steadily improving economic situation, despite the heavy financial impact of the canal.
He also called for learning from other countries' success, in navigating difficult circumstances, which he said requires a combination of“willpower, dedicated work, and patience.”
The Suez Canal is an artificial waterway in Egypt, extending from Port Said to Suez and connecting the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea. In April, the Suez Canal Authority, which runs the waterway, said, the canal generated an annual revenue of four billion dollars in 2024, down from a historic high of 10.3 billion dollars in 2023.
Since Nov, 2023, the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest trade routes, has witnessed repeated attacks on commercial shipping, attributed to Yemen's Houthis, which say, their operations are intended to pressure Israel and its allies in solidarity with Palestinians, amid the Gaza conflict.
The attacks have raised concerns over shipping security and forced some companies to divert vessels around Africa.– NNN-MENA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment