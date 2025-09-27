Occupiers Introduce“Sobriety Days” In Occupied Kherson Region - RMA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on television by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Alexander Prokudin.

“One of the innovations of the occupying authorities is the so-called 'sober days' – days when the sale of alcohol will be prohibited. Locals say this is to reduce the number of offences committed by Russian military personnel,” Prokudin said.

He described the situation in the temporarily occupied communities of the Kherson region as critical.

According to him, people who remain there report serious problems in the medical sector: it is practically impossible to see a doctor, there is a shortage of medicines, and those that are available are often of dubious quality. This is especially dangerous for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

Education has been turned into a propaganda tool. In so-called Russian schools, children are not taught, but are in fact forced to accept Russian narratives.

As the head of the RMA emphasized, forced mobilization continues in the temporarily occupied territories. Men of draft age are detained at checkpoints and forced to sign contracts with the Russian army. If they refuse, they are intimidated and threatened. There are cases when they are put“in the basement.”

The occupiers also appropriate property. The houses of people who have left are declared“property of the Russian Federation.” According to the head of the RMA, there are cases where the owners are away for only a few weeks, and upon their return, they find a notice of“confiscation” on their door.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kherson prosecutor's office is investigating the shooting of two men and a woman by Russians on September 18 in the temporarily occupied Kozachi Lageri.

In the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right bank of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.