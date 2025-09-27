TRES Brazilian Barbershop Wins 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Barber Shop In Bayside Council, NSW

Bayside Council, NSW - TRES Brazilian Barbershop has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Barber Shop in Bayside Council, NSW, recognizing its outstanding service, skilled craftsmanship, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Known for blending traditional barbering with modern styling techniques, TRES Brazilian Barbershop has built a loyal following by delivering sharp cuts, precise fades, and premium grooming services. With a focus on creating a welcoming atmosphere, the barbershop has become a trusted destination for clients seeking both quality and consistency. The Quality Business Awards recognize businesses that consistently go above and beyond for their customers. To earn this accolade, a business must demonstrate excellence in service, customer satisfaction, and community reputation. TRES Brazilian Barbershop stood out by maintaining a track record of five-star reviews and consistently exceeding client expectations.

TRES Brazilian Barbershop specialises in precision haircuts, flawless fades, beard sculpting, and traditional hot towel shaves, offering a full range of grooming services tailored to each client's style. Combining Brazilian techniques with modern barbering trends, the team delivers sharp, stylish results while ensuring every visit is a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Whether it's a classic cut, a fresh fade, or expert beard care, TRES Brazilian Barbershop is committed to helping clients look and feel their best.

Customers consistently praise TRES Brazilian Barbershop for its professionalism, welcoming atmosphere, and exceptional results. One client shared,“Great service & professional cut. Not easy to find a good barber + good service. Thank you Lucas and Tres Team,” while another, visiting from the Gold Coast, said,“I had a great experience in this barbershop, I came from Gold Coast and was looking for a reliable place and found it! Thanks a lot guys.” Others highlight the consistency and warm service, noting,“Great experience and haircuts. Everyone who works here are brilliant and always welcoming.”

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost

integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

For more information on TRES Brazilian BarberShop please visit

and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia -