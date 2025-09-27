The Trauma Therapist Institute Announces October Clinical Conversations On Creativity In Therapy And Affirming LGBTQ+ Clients

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Trauma Therapist Institute continues its Clinical Conversations series this October with two online events designed to deepen therapists' skills and strengthen their capacity to support diverse clients.

Denver, CO - September 26, 2025 - The Trauma Therapist Institute continues its Clinical Conversations series this October with two online events designed to deepen therapists' skills and strengthen their capacity to support diverse clients. These interactive conversations explore how clinicians can bring more creativity to their work and affirm LGBTQ+ communities in an increasingly challenging social climate.

Bringing Your Creative Self to Therapeutic Work

With Kelly Jacobs, LCPC, LCPAT, ATR-BC

Live: Wednesday, October 1 | 1 PM–2 PM CT

Art-making isn't just for artists - it's a fundamental human experience. In this Clinical Conversation, Kelly Jacobs invites therapists to explore how reconnecting with their own creative instincts can help regulate their nervous systems, offer new pathways for working with stuck energy in sessions, and model authentic expression for clients. This session is less about technique and more about presence, play, and possibility.

About the Speaker: Kelly Jacobs

Kelly Jacobs, LCPC, LCPAT, ATR-BC, is a Board-Certified Art Therapist and Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor specializing in trauma therapy, somatic work, polyvagal theory, and holistic care. Trained at The George Washington University and experienced in Somatic Experiencing and Brainspotting, she integrates art therapy with trauma-informed approaches to help adolescents and adults heal. Kelly is also an advocate and educator promoting art therapy in mainstream healthcare and education.

Reclaiming Pride in the Therapy Room: Affirming LGBTQ+ Clients

With Roshni Chabra, LMFT

Live: Wednesday, October 15 | 1 PM–2 PM CT

As systemic threats resurface and political winds shift, LGBTQ+ communities face renewed uncertainty and adversity. In this open and practical Clinical Conversation, Roshni Chabra explores how therapists can hold space for both the real dangers LGBTQ+ clients face and their inherent resilience. She'll discuss the role of community, joy, activism, and therapist presence in fostering client empowerment and connection.

About the Speaker: Roshni Chabra

Roshni Chabra, LMFT, is an intersectional feminist therapist, EMDR trainer, and Director of Training at Roots Training Group. She is also Founder and President of Lavender Healing Collective, Inc., providing culturally responsive, affirming care to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities. Editor of Queering EMDR Therapy and a longtime advocate for survivors of complex trauma, she brings over 20 years of experience supporting diverse populations, including LGBTQIA+ youth, neurodivergent individuals, and immigrant families.

When you register for Clinical Conversations, you're automatically enrolled in The Trauma Therapist Institute's free membership program , no strings attached. This gives you instant access to bi-monthly Clinical Conversations (live or on-demand), a private online community of trauma professionals, the TTI mobile app for Apple and Android, and a rich library of downloadable handouts, worksheets, and guides created specifically for trauma clinicians. It's a simple way to stay connected, expand your toolkit, and receive support from peers who care as much as you do.

Free registration and event details available at: traumatherapistinstitute/clinical-conversation

About The Trauma Therapist Institute

The Trauma Therapist Institute is a global hub for training, education, and support for therapists working with trauma. Founded by EMDR Consultant and educator Rebecca Kase, the Institute is committed to empowering clinicians with tools, connection, and care as they do the brave work of healing others.