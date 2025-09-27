Marina Bay City In Lombok Unveils Shortlisted Designs For Proposed Sports Stadium

Lombok, Indonesia - Marina Bay City, the multi-billion-dollar master-planned development in South Lombok, has announced that a shortlist of design plans for its proposed sports stadium is now being finalized, with several concepts released to the public for the first time.

The stadium, set to become a landmark venue within Marina Bay City, will feature a minimum seating capacity of 10,000, with provisions for future expansion to accommodate even larger crowds. The vision is to establish a versatile sporting and entertainment hub that will not only host domestic competitions but also position Lombok on the international sporting map.







Potential NRL Matches from 2028

One of the most exciting aspects of the stadium plan is the possibility of hosting annual NRL matches from 2028, subject to approval from league officials. Among the proposals is for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs to play one or two games a year at the Lombok venue. The Bulldogs are known for their large Muslim supporter base, and with Indonesia being the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, organizers believe this could generate strong support and unprecedented crowd numbers.

The games could see the Bulldogs face off against newly admitted NRL clubs-Papua New Guinea and Perth-both of which are scheduled to join the competition next year. If confirmed, Lombok would become a regional hub for elite rugby league, attracting not only Australian fans but also international sports tourism to the island.

Multi-Purpose Sporting and Event Facility

Beyond rugby league, the stadium is being designed as a multi-use venue. It will host soccer, Indonesian football league matches, and other sporting codes, along with concerts, community events, and cultural festivals. This aligns with Marina Bay City's broader vision of becoming a destination for tourism, lifestyle, and global events in South Lombok.







Construction Timeline

While the designs are being shortlisted and publicly shared, the stadium is not expected to commence construction in the immediate term. Developers are focusing on refining the final design, securing approvals, and aligning with Marina Bay City's wider masterplan. Once underway, the stadium will form a key anchor within the city's entertainment and sports precinct, complementing other planned facilities such as the convention center and marina.

A New Sporting Destination for Indonesia

If realized, the Marina Bay City Sports Stadium would not only transform Lombok into a new sporting destination in Southeast Asia, but also serve as a powerful bridge between Australian sporting culture and Indonesia's growing enthusiasm for major events. The combination of rugby league, soccer, and multi-purpose uses ensures that the venue could operate year-round, driving both tourism and economic activity for the region.