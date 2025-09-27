COOFANDY Shines At The 2025 New York Fashion Week Gifting Suite, Elevating Global Fashion Influence

MENAFN - GetNews) In September 2025, the international men's fashion brand COOFANDY was invited to participate in the AMP3 PR Gifting Suite event at New York Fashion Week. As a crucial communication segment of the fashion week, the brand engaged in in-depth discussions with numerous fashion media outlets and senior editors. It showcased its 2025 autumn series new arrivals, the collaboration series with global brand ambassador Christopher Bell, and the joint series created with stylist Britt Theodora, becoming a highly-anticipated men's fashion brand at this edition of the fashion week.







Immersive Exhibition Experience Interprets Brand Style Heritage

To fully convey its brand style heritage, COOFANDY meticulously crafted an immersive exhibition area on-site, presenting the complete 2025 autumn mainline new arrivals along with the two collaborative series. Multiple styled looks on display vividly communicated the brand's consistent pursuit of "combining texture and practicality." Additionally, the brand offered a product try-on session, inviting guests to experience the fabric texture and fit details of the garments up close. Several editors praised the fit and craftsmanship of items such as suits and overcoats, noting that the brand had achieved an excellent balance between body shaping and modern aesthetics.







Positive Media Feedback, Brand Value Widely Recognized

The outstanding performance in the exhibition and try-on sessions also earned COOFANDY high praise from authoritative fashion media. Multiple media guests at the event stated that in the current men's fashion market, COOFANDY manages to maintain affordable prices while never compromising on design and quality. This high cost-performance positioning, which "combines affordability, excellent design, and outstanding quality," undoubtedly provides consumers with more high-quality clothing options. Through these interactions, the brand has initially reached cooperation intentions with several media outlets, injecting new momentum into its global dissemination.







Continuously Deepening International Engagement, Steadily Advancing Global Layout

Participating in New York Fashion Week this time marks a crucial step in COOFANDY's globalization strategy. Looking back at 2024, the brand made its debut on the official runway of New York Fashion Week, with international supermodel Sean O'Pry leading the presentation of the series, sparking industry-wide discussions. A year later, COOFANDY further deepened its interaction with the international fashion community through the high-end platform of the Gifting Suite, demonstrating its growing international influence. From the runway to media salons, the brand is engaging in global fashion dialogues in diverse ways, continuously absorbing cutting-edge concepts and solidifying its brand positioning as the "preferred choice for the modern man's wardrobe."

Autumn Sale Launched, High Cost-Performance Items Generate Anticipation

Capitalizing on the buzz from New York Fashion Week, COOFANDY simultaneously launched a pre-heat for its autumn sale on Amazon, offering global consumers the biggest discounts of the year, with some products discounted by 30% to 40%. The sale includes a variety of popular items, such as: versatile flannel shirts featuring lightweight flannel fabric and classic plaid designs; double-breasted knit-textured suit jackets with breathable textures and tailored fits; and casual bomber jackets made of high-quality faux suede, combining practicality and style. Consumers can easily purchase these fashionable items on Amazon.







This trip to New York Fashion Week is a significant milestone in COOFANDY's globalization strategy. Through in-depth interactions with the core of the international fashion community, the brand has further consolidated its position in the modern men's fashion sector and injected new momentum into its future market performance with solid product strength. COOFANDY stated that it will continue to provide global consumers with men's fashion choices that combine design, quality, and high cost-performance, continuously leading the trend in modern men's dressing.







For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefront, or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram.