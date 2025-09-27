David Wiley Urges Communities To Support Families In Crisis

MENAFN - GetNews)



David Wiley Georgia, Jefferson, GA, USA and founder of Belief Marketing highlights the urgent need for small, local acts of help

David Wiley, entrepreneur, former two-time All-American athlete, and founder of Belief Marketing Services, is using his recent feature interview to shine a light on a growing crisis: the lack of safety nets for working families facing sudden financial shocks.

Wiley, who also founded the nonprofit Cash In Time Ministries, says too many people live one unexpected bill away from crisis.

“It's not always long-term poverty. Sometimes it's one missed paycheck, one medical bill, one flat tyre,” Wiley said.“And suddenly a family can't pay rent, buy food, or keep the lights on.”

According to the Federal Reserve's 2023 Economic Well-Being Report, 37% of U.S. adults would struggle to cover a £320 ($400) emergency expense. Meanwhile, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association reported that more than 25 million households fell behind on utility payments in the past year.

Wiley's nonprofit works to provide rapid-response aid-covering groceries, rent, or utility bills when no other help is available.

“You don't need to be wealthy or run a charity to make a difference,” Wiley added.“Start small. Pay attention. If a neighbour is in need, step in. That's how communities stay strong.”

Call to Action

Wiley encourages individuals to take action in their own neighbourhoods. From checking in on struggling families to offering direct support with essentials, he believes that local, immediate action is the most powerful safety net.

“Success is not only about business growth,” Wiley said.“It's also about how you show up for the people around you.”

About David Wiley

David Wiley is an entrepreneur, former two-time All-American athlete, and founder of Belief Marketing Services. A graduate of Wofford College with a degree in Business Economics, Wiley has built a career spanning more than two decades in business development and lead generation. Since launching Belief Marketing in 2014, he has focused on data-driven marketing solutions, specialising in legal marketing and claimant sourcing. Beyond business, he is the founder of Cash In Time Ministries, a nonprofit that provides urgent support for families in crisis. Based in Metro Atlanta, Wiley is known for combining strategic focus with a deep commitment to service.

Contact:

David Wiley (770) 235-3232

