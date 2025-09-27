REI Accelerator Champions Systems For Predictable Deal Flow In Multifamily Investing

MENAFN - GetNews)



REI Accelerator ReviewsFounders Jonathan Cronin and Larry Kite urge investors to move from chaos to consistency with structured processes

Columbus, GA - September 26, 2025 - REI Accelerator, founded by Jonathan Cronin and Larry Kite, is raising awareness about the critical role of systems in building predictable deal flow for multifamily investors. The co-founders argue that too many investors rely on hustle and chance instead of structure, leaving growth to luck rather than process.

“You can't build wealth on chance,” Cronin said.“We see investors all the time who know what to do but fail to repeat it consistently. Systems are what turn that knowledge into results.”

Industry research supports their call. The National Association of Realtors reports that nearly 64% of successful investors credit structured lead generation systems as the backbone of their growth. Without them, investors spend more time chasing opportunities and less time closing deals.

Kite added,“Everyone thinks they'll follow up tomorrow or make calls next week. Without a system, those tomorrows turn into years. Accountability and structure are what separate investors who scale from those who stall.”

REI Accelerator has seen clients transform portfolios through repeatable processes like VA-driven cold calling, capital raising frameworks, and automated follow-up systems. One client doubled deal flow within months simply by assigning consistent daily tasks to a virtual assistant.

Call to Action

Cronin and Kite stress that systems aren't just for professionals-they're habits anyone can build.



Track your activity each week.

Identify bottlenecks where leads fall through.

Create a follow-up calendar and stick to it. Add accountability through a peer group or mentor.

“Even if you're not in real estate, you can apply this,” Cronin noted.“Structure your work, hold yourself accountable, and stop leaving results to luck. That's how you scale anything-your business, your career, or your life.”

