Adam Benhayoune Urges Greater Inclusion And Leadership In Sports

Adam Benhayoune, Baton Rouge, LA LSU Walk-On Featured in Candid Interview on Grit, Service, and Leading Without a Title

After being featured in a recent lifestyle interview highlighting his journey from walk-on athlete to aspiring coach, Adam Benhayoune is using the moment to shine a light on a cause close to his heart: inclusion in athletics and the often-unseen value of servant leadership.

“I've always believed that showing up consistently, especially when no one's watching, is the real foundation of leadership,” Benhayoune said in the interview.“Being a walk-on taught me that the bench is sometimes the best seat for learning how to lead.”

A San Antonio native and 2025 graduate of Louisiana State University, Benhayoune spent four years as a walk-on with LSU's basketball team in the SEC while maintaining a spot on the SEC Honor Roll every year. But his path to leadership started long before LSU. He volunteered in special education classrooms and helped with Special Olympics programs starting in middle school.

“Serving others shaped how I compete and coach. It taught me patience, awareness, and how to build people up instead of tearing them down,” he said.

The Bigger Picture: Why It Matters

According to the CDC, approximately one in six children in the U.S. has a developmental disability. Yet inclusive athletic opportunities remain limited in many schools and communities. Benhayoune says that sports can do more to create space for everyone and to teach athletes the value of giving back.

He is not asking for attention, followers, or donations. Instead, he is asking people, especially athletes, parents, and coaches, to act locally.

“You don't need a title to make an impact,” Benhayoune said.“You just need to be present and useful to someone else.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Adam Benhayoune

Adam Benhayoune is a former LSU basketball walk-on, college graduate, and aspiring coach committed to values-based leadership and inclusion in athletics. He holds a degree in Management with a specialization in Human Resources and continues to volunteer in community-based sports programs. He believes in helping athletes grow both on and off the court.

Contact:

