Inside Aaron Keay Vancouver Story: From Athlete To Kommunity Fitness Founder

Aaron Keay, Vancouver, BC, Canada Group Training Concept Expands With First Vancouver Location

Kommunity Fitness, a new boutique group training brand founded by Canadian entrepreneur and former professional athlete Aaron Keay, has officially opened its first Vancouver studio in Kitsilano. The opening has already drawn major media attention, with features in VITA Magazine (“Get Set To Sweat: Kommunity Fitness Lands In Kits”) and CurioCity (“Aaron Keay's Journey from Professional Athlete to Entrepreneurial Leader”).

“Seeing Kommunity come to life in Kits is a dream realised,” says Keay.“We built this to be more than a gym. It's a place where people push themselves, but also connect and belong.”

A New Approach to Group Fitness

Kommunity blends luxury space, high-quality instructor AND video-led classes, and a strong focus on community. The Kitsilano location marks the brand's next step in a broader rollout, with future sites already in planning.

Local media have taken notice. VITA Magazine called the opening a“new chapter in Kits fitness culture,” while CurioCity highlighted Keay's unique path from professional soccer to entrepreneurship.

Why Kitsilano?

Kitsilano has long been a hub for wellness. From beach runs to yoga studios, health and fitness are central to the community. Kommunity's arrival adds a new dimension to the neighbourhood's active lifestyle.

“Kits made perfect sense,” Keay says.“The culture here is built around wellness. We wanted to create something that fits seamlessly into that rhythm.”

Experience Kommunity

With strong early turnout and media buzz, Kommunity is inviting Vancouver residents to experience its classes first-hand.

Residents can:



Try a class at the new Kitsilano location.

Follow Kommunity on social media for updates and events. Join the growing community of members redefining what group fitness can feel like.

“Fitness is about more than the workout,” Keay says.“It's about showing up, connecting, and leaving better than you came in with a growing social aspect to it more and more.”

About Kommunity Fitness

Founded by Aaron Keay, Kommunity Fitness is a boutique group training concept that merges video-led instruction with luxury design and a focus on connection. The brand's mission is to bring people together through fitness while creating spaces where community thrives.

