Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TNSTC Announces 1,588 Apprentice Jobs In Tamil Nadu No Exam Required

2025-09-27 12:00:40
TNSTC announces 1,588 apprentice vacancies with no exam in Tamil Nadu Government Bus Corporation. Selection is merit-based. Eligible candidates can apply online before the last date, October 18, 2025. Don't miss this government job opportunity!

A fantastic opportunity for job seekers in Tamil Nadu! TNSTC has released 1,588 Apprentice vacancies. No exam is required; selection will be based on the merit list, interview, and certificate verification. Apply online between September 18 and October 18, 2025.

TNSTC has 1,588 apprentice roles: 459 Graduate (Engg) at ₹9k/month, 561 Technician (Diploma) at ₹8k/month, and 569 Non-Engg Graduate at ₹9k/month. All jobs are in Tamil Nadu.

No application fee is required. The age limit is as per apprentice rules. Selection is based on a merit list from academic marks, followed by original certificate verification.

o Application Start: 18.09.2025

o Application End: 18.10.2025

Eligible graduates should read the official notice and apply online before the deadline to grab this great opportunity.

