Delhi BMW Accident: Court To Hear Accused Gaganpreet Kaur's Bail Plea Today

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) In the Delhi BMW accident case involving the death of a senior Ministry of Finance official, the Patiala House Court had extended the judicial custody of accused Gaganpreet Kaur till September 27, with her bail plea scheduled for hearing on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place in the Dhaula Kuan area earlier this month, where Gaganpreet Kaur allegedly rammed her BMW into a motorcycle, resulting in critical injuries to and subsequent death of senior Ministry of Finance officer Navjot Singh, and grievous injuries to his wife.

Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, was produced before the court after completing her initial two-day judicial custody.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg, who is overseeing the case, heard preliminary arguments regarding her bail plea on Thursday and reserved the verdict for September 27.

The court is expected to decide on the matter today after reviewing the case details and arguments from both the prosecution and defence.

During Thursday's proceedings, the prosecution made several strong assertions. They argued that the BMW was speeding at the time of the collision and raised questions about the handling of the aftermath.

Notably, the injured victims were not taken to the nearest hospital, despite several being available in the vicinity. Instead, they were transported to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, North Delhi, a facility allegedly owned by one of Gaganpreet Kaur's relatives. The prosecution suggested this could be an attempt to tamper with medical evidence or avoid proper scrutiny.

The Investigating Officer (IO) submitted CCTV footage from the day of the incident, which the magistrate reviewed during the session. The footage is expected to play a crucial role in establishing the sequence of events leading up to the fatal crash.

The complainant's lawyer, Atul Kumar, confirmed that the bail hearing is scheduled for Saturday. The court will evaluate whether Gaganpreet Kaur should be granted bail or remain in judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Gaganpreet faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with reckless driving. The case has garnered significant public attention due to the high-profile nature of the victim and concerns about whether justice will be served promptly and fairly.