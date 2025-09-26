Strategic Mill Is Set To Be Near-Term Revenue Driver For Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) In Canada's Leading Gold Producing Greenstone Belt



LaFleur Minerals is a Canadian gold explorer and near-term producer with a fully owned mill onsite at its Quebec Abitibi Belt Project

The company recognizes that the uniquely located Beacon Gold Mill represents a much-needed resource for neighboring mining projects who have already expressed an interest in custom milling agreements

LaFleur expects to have the mill restarted in early 2026 following completion of a few basic upgrades LaFleur also anticipates using the mill operation for its own production as anticipated mining for mineralized material gets under way at the company's Swanson Gold Project

The assets held by gold exploration and development company LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) amount to a way for investors to get into the gold market even if they aren't eager to buy into precious metals commodities during the current record price trend.

LaFleur is exploring the potential of the approximately 18,304 hectares (45,230 acres) at its Swanson Gold Project in Quebec, strategically situated on Canada's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, but the company also anticipates that its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill will drive near-term revenues simply by being...

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

