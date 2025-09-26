Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF): Anticipating Tomorrow's Imaging Standards Today
-
CMS proposal keeps CT radiation quality measure voluntary, highlighting ongoing debate around dose safety and image quality
Izotropic's IzoView breast CT system engineered to deliver low-dose, high-resolution 3D imaging, aligning with future regulatory and clinical priorities
Company launches new FAQ page to enhance transparency for investors, clinicians, and decision-makers
In medical imaging, technology often races ahead of regulation. A recent proposal from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) underscores this tension: the agency is opting not to mandate radiation dose tracking for CT scans by 2027. While the decision reflects operational challenges hospitals face in meeting such requirements, it also highlights a growing consensus: patients, providers, and regulators all want sharper images with lower radiation exposure.
Izotropic's Purpose-Built Approach
Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) is positioning itself within this evolving dialogue. The company's flagship product, IzoView, is a dedicated breast CT system designed to address the dual goals of...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IZOZF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/IZOZF
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
[email protected]
BioMedWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment