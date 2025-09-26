Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF): Anticipating Tomorrow's Imaging Standards Today



CMS proposal keeps CT radiation quality measure voluntary, highlighting ongoing debate around dose safety and image quality

Izotropic's IzoView breast CT system engineered to deliver low-dose, high-resolution 3D imaging, aligning with future regulatory and clinical priorities Company launches new FAQ page to enhance transparency for investors, clinicians, and decision-makers

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

In medical imaging, technology often races ahead of regulation. A recent proposal from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) underscores this tension: the agency is opting not to mandate radiation dose tracking for CT scans by 2027. While the decision reflects operational challenges hospitals face in meeting such requirements, it also highlights a growing consensus: patients, providers, and regulators all want sharper images with lower radiation exposure.

Izotropic's Purpose-Built Approach

Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) is positioning itself within this evolving dialogue. The company's flagship product, IzoView, is a dedicated breast CT system designed to address the dual goals of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IZOZF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/IZOZF

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN