Missionirnewsbreaks Why Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) Is 'One To Watch'
To view the full article, visit
About Micropolis Holding Co.
Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (“UGVs”), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MCRP are available in the company's newsroom at
About MissionIR
MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visitPlease see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,
512.354.7000 Office
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#c085a4a9b4afb2808da9b3b3a9afae8992eea3afad" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected]
MissionIR is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment