Old Doha Port Strengthens Global Presence At Monaco Yacht Show Summit 2025


2025-09-26 11:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Old Doha Port strengthened its international presence as chief executive Mohammed Abdulla al-Mulla joined the closing roundtable of the Monaco Yacht Show Summit 2025 on Friday.
The session, titled“How to Create a Sustainable Superyacht Destination?”, convened senior figures from leading yachting hubs to explore how destinations can future-proof their appeal while safeguarding marine ecosystems.
Set against the backdrop of the world's foremost gathering for the superyachting and luxury maritime industries, this year's summit ran alongside the Monaco Yacht Show at Port Hercule on September 24-27.
The programme placed innovation, design, and sustainability at the centre, spotlighting impactful eco-responsible solutions across the sector.
As part of its broader presence in the flagship maritime event, Old Doha Port also sponsored the Upper Deck Lounge for the first time, and will continue sponsoring the show for the next two years, underscoring Qatar's growing role in shaping the future of global yachting.
“Taking part in the Monaco Yacht Show Summit affirms Old Doha Port's role among the world's leading yachting destinations and allows us to share Qatar's vision for sustainable growth,” said al-Mulla.
“In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, we are building a luxury maritime tourism sector that blends heritage, innovation, and environmental responsibility, supports SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), maritime, and cultural industries, and ensures Qatar has a voice in global conversations shaping the future of superyachting,” he added Doha Port Mohammed Abdulla al-Mulla Monaco Yacht Show Summit 2025

