Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cooler Days Ahead


2025-09-26 11:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The maximum temperature has dipped below 40° Celsius across Qatar, ushering in hopes of cooler days ahead, despite humidity levels swaying between high and low.
The minimum and maximum temperatures expected Saturday are in the 23-29C and 33-35C range, respectively.
Friday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 21-28C and 32-38C range, respectively.

MENAFN26092025000067011011ID1110117624

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search