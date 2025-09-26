Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
From Waste To Worth: Data Strategies That Drive Material ROI

From Waste To Worth: Data Strategies That Drive Material ROI


2025-09-26 11:00:58
(MENAFN- 3BL) Previously published by Forbes

As the world turns its attention to Climate Week NYC and COP30, much of the focus is on decarbonization and fossil fuels. Yet concentrating on energy only overlooks a critical lever: the circular economy. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, 45% of emissions stem not from energy use but from the way we produce and consume products, materials, and food -areas that demand a circular approach.

Over the years, circularity has proved to be more than just a buzzword; it's a strategic business play.

Continue reading here .

MENAFN26092025007202015466ID1110117620

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search