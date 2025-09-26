Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Tajikistan Foreign Minister Muhriddin
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on September 25 in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and reiterated U.S. interest in increased partnership and investment in Tajikistan’s critical minerals sector. The United States highlighted the importance of Tajikistan’s continued support for the D-ISIS Coalition and expressed appreciation for Tajikistan’s expertise at the forefront of the fight against ISIS-K. Both sides look forward to commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic platform this year, which represents the United States “plus” the five Central Asian countries (the C5 – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan) with Tajik partners.
