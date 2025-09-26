Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Salvadoran Foreign Minister Hill

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met yesterday with Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. They reaffirmed our shared commitment to promote economic prosperity for our citizens and continued support of mutual priorities in our region, including returning stability to Haiti.

Deputy Secretary Landau thanked Foreign Minister Hill for the Salvadoran government’s support of medical evacuations in Haiti and advancing our shared interests of restoring order and preventing a complete collapse of Haiti’s institutions through the Standing Group of Partners. The Deputy Secretary also highlighted strategic investment opportunities for advancing U.S. commercial interests in El Salvador. The United States reaffirmed its commitment to our strong partnership with El Salvador.