Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Foreign Minister Schialer

The Deputy Secretary commended Peru’s cooperation in regional efforts to end illegal immigration and emphasized the importance of advancing joint initiatives to disrupt criminal and terrorist networks, combat money laundering, and shield elections and political processes from illicit financing. He recognized Peru’s leadership in promoting economic opportunities and underscored the United States’ desire to increase investment in Peru’s critical minerals and infrastructure sectors.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer on the margins of the 80th United Nations High-Level Week in New York. Their discussion highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation between the United States and Peru, expand economic opportunities for U.S. industries, and strengthen the growing security partnership between the two countries.

