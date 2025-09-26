Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar

2025-09-26 11:00:38

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar today in New York City on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The meeting highlighted the United States’ commitment to a strong and enduring partnership with Nigeria.

Deputy Secretary Landau and Foreign Minister Tuggar discussed several key areas of mutual interest including strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, addressing illegal immigration, enhancing security, and promoting religious freedom.

