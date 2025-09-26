Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Republic Of Korea Foreign Minister Cho

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Republic Of Korea Foreign Minister Cho


2025-09-26 11:00:38

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York City. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister Cho reaffirmed the enduring spirit of the U.S.-ROK Alliance and both sides’ resolve to advance a future-focused agenda. The two also recognized the success of the September 22 U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral meeting, and efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and the broader Indo-Pacific, including the two countries’ commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK.

The Deputy Secretary underscored the valuable role that Korean investment plays in supporting American reindustrialization and enhancing our collective prosperity, including the investments announced on the sidelines of the August 25 U.S.-ROK Presidential summit. Both sides welcomed plans to convene a bilateral working group aimed at facilitating travel to and investment in America. They emphasized the need for meaningful outcomes to close out the ROK’s successful APEC host year, including at APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Gyeongju.

MENAFN26092025004514009831ID1110117609

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search