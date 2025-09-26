Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Republic Of Korea Foreign Minister Cho
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York City. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister Cho reaffirmed the enduring spirit of the U.S.-ROK Alliance and both sides’ resolve to advance a future-focused agenda. The two also recognized the success of the September 22 U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral meeting, and efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and the broader Indo-Pacific, including the two countries’ commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK.
The Deputy Secretary underscored the valuable role that Korean investment plays in supporting American reindustrialization and enhancing our collective prosperity, including the investments announced on the sidelines of the August 25 U.S.-ROK Presidential summit. Both sides welcomed plans to convene a bilateral working group aimed at facilitating travel to and investment in America. They emphasized the need for meaningful outcomes to close out the ROK’s successful APEC host year, including at APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Gyeongju.
