Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Republic Of Korea Foreign Minister Cho

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York City. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister Cho reaffirmed the enduring spirit of the U.S.-ROK Alliance and both sides’ resolve to advance a future-focused agenda. The two also recognized the success of the September 22 U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral meeting, and efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and the broader Indo-Pacific, including the two countries’ commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK.