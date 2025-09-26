Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Uruguayan Foreign Minister Lubetkin
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Uruguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mario Lubetkin in New York on the margins of the 80th United Nations High Level Week. The two leaders discussed opportunities to advance mutually beneficial trade interests and cooperate on efforts to promote democracy throughout the hemisphere.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment