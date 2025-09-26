Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Uruguayan Foreign Minister Lubetkin

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Uruguayan Foreign Minister Lubetkin


2025-09-26 11:00:38

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Uruguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mario Lubetkin in New York on the margins of the 80th United Nations High Level Week. The two leaders discussed opportunities to advance mutually beneficial trade interests and cooperate on efforts to promote democracy throughout the hemisphere.

