Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Kulubaev

Both sides agreed to advance bilateral and regional economic cooperation through the B5+1 Business Forum and commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic platform this year, which represents the United States “plus” the five Central Asian countries (the C5 – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

Deputy Secretary of State Landau met today with Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Kulubaev on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week. The two leaders discussed prospects for deepening economic cooperation and exploring commercial opportunities in the critical minerals sector. Deputy Secretary Landau also reaffirmed the need for countries to support U.S. efforts to reach a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

