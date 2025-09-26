Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Saidov

2025-09-26 11:00:37

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week. The United States applauds Uzbekistan for its cooperation in facilitating the removal of illegal migrants from the United States and looks forward to working with Uzbekistan to expand economic and commercial ties that will benefit both countries. The United States remains proud of its strategic partnership with Uzbekistan and supports Uzbekistan’s continued regional integration and development, including through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, which represents the United States “plus” the five Central Asian countries (the C5 – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

