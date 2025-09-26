Senior Care Clicks Marks Six Years Boutique Agency Celebrates Long-Term Client Loyalty

September 26, 2025 - Senior Care Clicks marks its sixth anniversary, underscoring a track record of close, hands-on support for senior care providers and related organizations. Many of their earliest clients remain with them today, reflecting durable relationships and outcomes that hold up over time.

Built as a boutique agency, Senior Care Clicks keeps engagements selective and involvement direct. Strategy, execution, and reporting are handled by experienced practitioners who stay close to each account. The approach favors depth over volume, consistent pacing over quick spikes, and clear communication that ties marketing work to real business goals for agencies, communities, and home care brands.

Across these six years, the team has focused on work that compounds: steady growth programs, thoughtful content, reliable lead flows, and practical brand positioning within the senior care space. Partnerships often span multiple service lines, with efforts shaped around each client's stage-launches, expansions, or market refreshes-while maintaining the boutique feel that sets the agency apart.

“Six years in, the most meaningful metric is longevity-clients who started with us at the beginning and are still with us today. A boutique model lets us stay close to the work and close to the people doing the real caregiving. That's how we aim to operate in year seven and beyond: fewer distractions, deeper focus, and results that last.” Said Karina Tama, Owner of Senior Care Clicks.

Senior Care Clicks enters its seventh year with the same core stance-personal attention, accountable execution, and relationships measured in years, not months.