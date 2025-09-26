Experior Financial Group Announces Strategic Alliance With Associate Owners Group Inc., Targets IPO In Three Years

Co-Founder Jamie Prickett, Co-Founder Lee-Ann Prickett with Lisa Holm and Monte Holm, CEO (AOG) Pictured after signing agreement.

Experior Financial Group Inc., today announced a strategic alliance with Associate Owners Group Inc. (AOG) through a share swap agreement.

- Jamie Prickett, Co-CEO of AOGSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Experior Financial Group Inc. , one of North America's fastest-growing Independent Marketing Organizations , today announced a strategic alliance with Associate Owners Group Inc. (AOG) through a share swap agreement. The alliance brings AOG officially into Canada via Experior's headquarters in Guelph, Ontario, and Cheektowaga, New York, creating a North American financial powerhouse with plans to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) target of three years.As part of the transaction, all Experior shareholders will hold ownership in AOG, aligning both organizations and creating unprecedented opportunities for agents, associates, and investors alike.A Stronger Future for Agents, Investors, and Families“This alliance represents the next evolution of our mission to build financial foundations for families,” said Jamie Prickett, Co-CEO of AOG.“By officially bringing AOG into Canada through Experior, we are empowering our agents with ownership opportunities, creating the opportunity for generational wealth for our shareholders, and positioning ourselves for an IPO within three years. Agents will have access to everything they could need to succeed from E&O insurance, Reinsurance, P&C insurance, a CRM and a host of technology and other companies that have been acquired under one umbrella.”Monte Holm, Co-CEO of AOG, added:“Experior's leadership and rapid growth are truly remarkable. With Jamie joining me as Co-CEO, and the combined strength of our organizations, we are poised to disrupt the industry, expand rapidly across North America, and deliver extraordinary value to both families and financial professionals.”Leadership Updates- Jamie Prickett, Co-Founder and former CEO of Experior, has been named Co-CEO of AOG and appointed to the AOG Board of Directors.- Lee-Ann Prickett, President and COO of Experior, becomes President and CEO of Experior and joins the AOG Board.- Jerry Vahl joins AOG as Chief of Staff and a member of the Board.They join Monte Holm , Co-CEO of AOG, a veteran financial industry leader with decades of experience building and scaling large distribution organizations across North America.This leadership team combines Experior's innovative, agent-focused culture with Holm's proven ability to expand and strengthen financial companies at scale. This strategic alliance is not aiming to attract those in current contracts or agreements, encouraging those agents to maintain their commitments but welcomes agency leaders looking to become owners.Media Contact:

Joanna St Jacques, Director of Marketing

Experior Financial Group Inc.

+1 888-909-0696 ext. 120

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.