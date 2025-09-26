ZEROBASEONE Demonstrates Global Ticket Power: Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, And Hong Kong Sold Out

Photo Credit: WAKEONE

Photo Credit: WAKEONE

ZEROBASEONE to Kick Off 2025 World Tour 'HERE&NOW' in Seoul from October 3rd to 5th - Iconic Performances Anticipated

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally acclaimed K-pop group ZEROBASEONE kicks off their 2025 world tour HERE&NOW with sold-out shows amid explosive demand from global fans. ZEROBASEONE (SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN) is set to embark on their highly anticipated world tour, 2025 ZEROBASEONE WORLD TOUR HERE&NOW, beginning in Seoul, October 3rd through the 5th.HERE&NOW is the second world tour after ZEROBASEONE's first tour, TIMELESS WORLD, in 2024, which drew in about 140,000 audience members. As ZEROBASEONE will be embarking on an arena-scale tour through HERE&NOW, the group will showcase even bigger and more grand performances than before.ZEROBASEONE proved their popularity by selling out all three Seoul concerts through fan club pre-sales alone, later opening additional restricted-view seats. The high demand for concert tickets continued with sold-out shows not only in Kuala Lumpur and Taipei but also in Hong Kong, where both Hong Kong dates sold out quickly.Their upcoming two-day Japan concerts at Saitama Super Arena this October have also proven ZEROBASEONE's unrivaled presence on the global stage, as overwhelming support from their local fans led to the opening of additional restricted-view seats on September 26th.On this world tour, ZEROBASEONE will perform the B-side tracks from their first full-length album, NEVER SAY NEVER, in front of their international fans for the first time. They'll continue their special interaction with fans by expressing iconic moments the group has built with their fans, ZEROSE, through music and performance.Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE has continued their career-high momentum, topping major domestic and international charts immediately upon their comeback with their first full-length album, NEVER SAY NEVER. As the first K-pop group to achieve six consecutive million-seller records, ZEROBASEONE recently entered the main U.S. Billboard album chart, Billboard 200, at No. 23, marking their highest ranking yet. The group has also appeared on six different Billboard charts for two consecutive weeks, further expanding their unstoppable journey.ABOUT ZEROBASEONESince their debut, ZEROBASEONE has made history as the first K-pop group to attain million-seller status with all seven of their albums-including their debut-within the first week of release. Their explosive success has earned them the title of one of the top new artists of the year by Japan's Oricon in 2023, and they continue to expand their global influence. In 2025, the group won the 'Best New Artist' Asia category at the 39th Japan Gold Disc Awards and swept nine trophies in Korea in the first half of 2025 alone.In April 2025, ZEROBASEONE achieved a groundbreaking U.S. debut, with their first U.S. physical album of BLUE PARADISE, reaching No.28 on the Billboard 200 - the highest chart position of any fifth-generation K-pop group. The album also landed on Billboard's six other charts, claiming the top spot on both Billboard's Emerging Artists and World Albums charts.In September 2025, ZEROBASEONE has once again entered the Billboard 200 chart at the No. 23 spot, along with entering six other Billboard charts, claiming No.1 again on Billboard's Emerging Artists, ranking second on World Albums, third on Independent Albums, fifth on Top Album Sales and Top Current Albums, and 19th on Billboard Artist 100. NEVER SAY NEVER is their most recent release and their first full-length album since their debut. It was released on September 1st digitally and in South Korea, with the U.S. exclusive version of this album releasing on September 5th through major retailers. Across multiple platforms, the album has sold over 1.51 million units within the first week of release, making the group the first K-pop group to achieve six consecutive million-sellers.ZEROBASEONE, widely referred to as ZB1, was formed through BOYS PLANET, Mnet's hit K-pop boy group debut project that captivated audiences when it aired in February 2023. The show dominated TV ratings in South Korea for ten consecutive weeks and garnered over 50 million cumulative online views worldwide. Throughout its broadcast, BOYS PLANET received votes from 184 countries and regions, with a staggering 15 billion total votes cast by 6.8 million fans, affectionately known as Star Creators.From this global phenomenon, nine standout members-SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN-rose to the top and made their official debut on July 10, 2023, with their first mini album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group name, ZEROBASEONE, represents a“glorious beginning” from zero to one, symbolizing the members' commitment to a bold and free journey, evolving from incompleteness to unity, together with their fans, ZEROSE.ZEROBASEONE is managed by WAKEONE under CJ ENM, South Korea's leading entertainment company.

Helix Publicity

Helix Publicity LLC

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.