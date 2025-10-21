Ubo Pod Offers DIY Alternative To Big Tech Assistants

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A compact, hackable AI assistant designed for privacy-conscious users is now drawing attention as the latest challenger to Big Tech's voice assistants. Built around the Raspberry Pi, Ubo Pod aims to give users full control over their data, local compute, and software customization.

Ubo Pod's lead designer, Mehrdad Majzoobi, positions it as a protest against closed-box“smart” assistants whose voice and camera data typically funnel through cloud servers. The device runs on Raspberry Pi 4 or 5, and users can host AI processing locally, opt for hybrid cloud setups, or connect to external LLMs of their choice.

The hardware includes a 1.54-inch colour TFT display, dual microphones, stereo speakers, a built-in 5MP camera, a seven-button keypad, RGB LED ring, infrared transmitter/receiver, ambient light and temperature sensors, and a physical microphone kill switch. On the software side, Ubo Pod supports over 50 AI service providers across speech-to-text, text-to-speech, vision and language models, while exposing a gRPC API for developers to build modular assistants.

The project is currently live on Kickstarter, with pledges open until early November. Backers can choose between Ubo Pro 4 and Ubo Pro 5 starter units, starting at US$109 and US$129, respectively. The campaign's goal is $25,000, and delivery is slated between December and March.

In design philosophy, Ubo Pod draws comparisons to past open-source voice assistants like Mycroft, which processed commands locally to minimise cloud reliance. Mycroft's development was stymied by a patent-related lawsuit in 2023, after which community forks like OpenVoiceOS continued development. Ubo's differentiator is modular hardware and software, enabling users to upgrade individual components without discarding the whole device. Majzoobi emphasises repairability and reuse, suggesting some parts could be 3D printed by users.

Privacy is central to Ubo Pod's proposition. Its hardware design includes a camera curtain and microphone disconnect switch as physical safeguards. Users who run models locally can ensure that voice data never leaves the device. Majzoobi has argued in his blog that proprietary assistants position themselves as black boxes-making verification of privacy claims difficult-and that Ubo is built to make every aspect inspectable.

Yet Ubo Pod faces challenges. Running advanced AI models locally requires substantial compute resources; while Ubo supports external AI accelerators on the Pi 5 setup, not all users will opt for-or afford-such hardware. Performance, energy consumption, latency and heat management remain technical hurdles for edge AI platforms.

Also, competing ecosystems are advancing. Some voice assistant platforms now offer hybrid models-local inference for privacy-sensitive tasks, cloud fallback for heavy computation. Ubo will need to balance flexibility with user convenience. Further, ensuring security across modular hardware and extensible APIs is critical; any vulnerabilities in third-party modules or extensions could undermine the privacy promise.

